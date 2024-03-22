The world’s best for sustainability: BNP Paribas Wealth Management
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsPrivate Banking Awards

The world’s best for sustainability: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

March 22, 2024
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB Awards logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney
March 22, 2024

At a group level, BNP Paribas Wealth Management is a perpetual leader in the ever-growing field of sustainability. In 2023, Euromoney called the Paris-based lender the world’s best bank for sustainable finance for the third year in a row. We cited its status as the poster child for providing sustainable banking at scale, and its big and bold shift away from fossil fuels.

The same commitment to environmental, social and governance principles is clear to see in its private bank. The eurozone’s largest wealth-management institution by assets under management has long been at the forefront of sustainability.

Its longstanding ‘Clover’ methodology, first unveiled in 2010 and steadily honed ever since, is an invaluable assessment tool for customers, enabling them to quickly compare the level of sustainability of their different investment options. That allows them to integrate, swiftly and seamlessly, sustainable assets into their current portfolio.

eleonore-bedel-bnpp-300.jpg
Eléonore Bedel

BNPP WM has a stated target of 90% full ESG integration by the end of 2025.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsBNP Paribas
Gift this article