The world’s best for sustainability: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

At a group level, BNP Paribas Wealth Management is a perpetual leader in the ever-growing field of sustainability. In 2023, Euromoney called the Paris-based lender the world’s best bank for sustainable finance for the third year in a row. We cited its status as the poster child for providing sustainable banking at scale, and its big and bold shift away from fossil fuels.

The same commitment to environmental, social and governance principles is clear to see in its private bank. The eurozone’s largest wealth-management institution by assets under management has long been at the forefront of sustainability.

Its longstanding ‘Clover’ methodology, first unveiled in 2010 and steadily honed ever since, is an invaluable assessment tool for customers, enabling them to quickly compare the level of sustainability of their different investment options. That allows them to integrate, swiftly and seamlessly, sustainable assets into their current portfolio.

Eléonore Bedel

BNPP WM has a stated target of 90% full ESG integration by the end of 2025.