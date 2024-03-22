CEE’s best regional private bank: OTP Private Banking

Over the past decade, OTP Group has grown as a regional bank in central and eastern Europe – even as other international banks have begun to retreat from the region. Listed in Budapest since 1995, the group now covers 12 countries, counting 17 million customers. Although it is headquartered in Hungary, it also considers itself a market leader in Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro and Slovenia in terms of the overall banking market, including retail.

Private banking is one of the biggest business lines at OTP, with dedicated wealth-management services covering most of the group. OTP Private Banking counts 36,500 clients and manages €9.6 billion of client assets, with large market shares in Bulgaria, Hungary, Montenegro and Serbia. It is led by Tamás Bozsogi.

Tamás Bozsogi

The private banking unit also has a footprint in Albania, Croatia, Moldova, Romania, Slovenia and Ukraine.

Within