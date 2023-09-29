Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: Best bank trading – best bank for forwards/swaps: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank has maintained good market share across both forwards and swaps during a period of underlying currency volatility and short-term interest rate volatility.

In line with Deutsche’s credit rating upgrade last year, the bank has made changes to its pricing strategy and overall offering. In particular, it has focused on gaining market share in the real-money space, including two key strategic hires to lead the real money initiative in North America and EMEA.

“Over the last 12 months we have continued to drive innovation across our product range, including the development of elastic swaps and flexible futures,” explains Shuo Wu, global head of forward e-trading.

“Our new elastic orders solution will offer customers full flexibility to work their interest against that of both their peers and the Deutsche Bank principal desk through adjacent tenors, meaning orders can be offset accordingly – or partially matched and completed – with Deutsche's own liquidity absorbing any mismatches.”

As part of this product, Deutsche aims to go live with phase one of its swap algo strategy, the vanilla-taking profit order from 360T shortly, with Bloomberg to follow.