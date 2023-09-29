Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: Best bank regional awards – best FX bank Latin America: Santander

Santander’s presence in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay means it is well positioned to support clients across Latin America.

The bank offers a comprehensive line of services for most liquid Latin American currencies, including spot, deliverable forwards, NDFs, FX and cross-currency swaps, on/off spreads, options (both vanilla and exotic), and asset swaps (FX-hedged bills and bonds) and is also a competitive player on tailored deals.

Santander CIB has greatly improved its digital FX capabilities, from distribution to automated risk management, enabling a consistent and competitive offering on a wide range of channels from multibank platforms to direct application programming interface connectivity as well as more traditional alternatives.

“We have been focused on improving our pricing and streaming capabilities across BRL, MXN, CLP, COP, PEN, and ARS, enabling new distribution channels and offering this service via direct API connections,” says Rafal Foltynowicz, global head of foreign exchange at Santander CIB.

“This