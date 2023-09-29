Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Awards

Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: Best bank regional awards – best FX bank Latin America: Santander

September 29, 2023

Full Results

FX-awards-Logo_Black-2023-960.jpg
Logo © 2023 Euromoney

Santander’s presence in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay means it is well positioned to support clients across Latin America.

The bank offers a comprehensive line of services for most liquid Latin American currencies, including spot, deliverable forwards, NDFs, FX and cross-currency swaps, on/off spreads, options (both vanilla and exotic), and asset swaps (FX-hedged bills and bonds) and is also a competitive player on tailored deals.

Santander CIB has greatly improved its digital FX capabilities, from distribution to automated risk management, enabling a consistent and competitive offering on a wide range of channels from multibank platforms to direct application programming interface connectivity as well as more traditional alternatives.

Rafal-Foltynowicz-Santander-960.jpg
Rafal Foltynowicz

“We have been focused on improving our pricing and streaming capabilities across BRL, MXN, CLP, COP, PEN, and ARS, enabling new distribution channels and offering this service via direct API connections,” says Rafal Foltynowicz, global head of foreign exchange at Santander CIB.

“This

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Awards AwardsFX AwardsFX Awards BanksFX Awards bank regionalSantander