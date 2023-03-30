Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
AWARDS

The world’s best private bank transformation 2023: Citi

March 30, 2023
Euromoney Private Banking Awards

Full Results

March 31, 2023

Citi’s decision to create a single wealth-management platform in early 2021, Citi Global Wealth (CGW), is bearing fruit.

The new model was a tacit admission that the old one needed more than a tweak. Under the aegis of CGW, the US bank created a single wealth-management platform, pooling its institutional clients and global consumer banking groups.

Citi’s decision came at an important time for the US's global lender. Jane Fraser was named chief executive in February 2021, with a remit to make the bank more profitable and generate higher returns – in short, more like its chief US rivals, JPMorgan and Bank of America.

Fraser, a former CEO of global private banking, moved fast to create CGW and install Jim O’Donnell to run a unit that now boasts half a million clients and oversees $800 billion in client assets.

Jim-O'Donnell-Citi-960x535.png
Jim O’Donnell

It was announced in January 2023 that O’Donnell will step away from his position to become a vice-chairman of the bank and head of senior client engagement.

