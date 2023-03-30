Middle East’s best private bank for ESG investing 2023: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

BNP Paribas has put environmental, social and governance at the centre of its work over the last few years and BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s approach is no different. The bank, which last year took home the world’s best bank for ESG in Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence, has successfully integrated ESG across its offerings, not least with its innovative ‘myImpact’ app.

The bank’s 'Positive impact solutions' product brings ESG into the private banking customer experience. It offers clients the opportunity to integrate ESG on a level they desire, with four options depending on client’s sustainable finance goals – from integrating sustainable development into financial choices on a general level to portfolios specifically targeting impact investing.

These efforts have culminated in the development of the ‘myImpact’ digital tool, focused on helping clients discover their impact profile and facilitate the allocation of part of their portfolio towards investments or donations compatible with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The tool isn’t intended to replace an investment manager but to work with them to identify and develop financial and wealth goals.