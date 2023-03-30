Latin America’s best private bank for digital 2023: BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual is a clear leader in using digital investment to drive service innovation, client satisfaction and private banking performance. It has always been a leading private bank in Brazil (and, latterly, throughout Latin America as well), but its embrace of digitalization has enabled it to pivot its full-service investment platform to a much wider audience than its traditional wealth-management clientele.

However, while BTG has been successful in migrating its digital offering into the mass-affluent segment, the bank has fiercely retained its private-banking ethos for the segment that continues to drive higher assets under management as the bank continues to win market share in its home market of Brazil and beyond. Its AuM hit R$1.25 trillion ($289 billion) in 2022, an increase of 25% in one year.

In 2022, BTG reinforced its digital investment ecosystem BTG Investimentos. This has broadened the range of products and services that its high net-worth and ultra-high net-worth clients can access from the app.

The judges acknowledge that innovation in digital private banking can come from all directions.