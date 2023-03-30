Europe’s best private bank for investment research 2023: JPMorgan Private Bank

Of many information needs today, two of the most prominent for wealthy investors are insight and analysis that help guide them through volatile and uncertain markets, and identify opportunities to invest sustainably.

Many private banks provide this research and insight, but few with the breadth, depth and quality that JPMorgan does – led in EMEA by Pablo Garnica Alvarez-Alonso. For the judges, the bank’s leadership in investment research, supported by top-tier global asset management and investment banking capabilities, is evident in the differentiated insight it provides to clients, elevating the bank above its peers globally and in Europe.

Pablo Garnica Alvarez-Alonso Pablo Garnica Alvarez-Alonso

At the core of this is the European investment strategy team and portfolio managers – based in the region’s main financial centres – who drive the market views and build the investment ideas.

Importantly, this team leverages the full global research capability of the bank, which includes providing European clients with access to the investment banking research portal, webinars, company roadshows, global events and one-to-one access to corporate analysts.