Asia’s best international private bank 2023: JPMorgan

In a year of financial upheaval from all sides, JPMorgan Private Bank made things look almost easy.

It managed to generate record revenue of $8.9 billion for 2022, a 16% jump year on year, and reported a pre-tax margin of 35%. Revenue in the last three months of 2022 alone was $2.4 billion, a 22% year-on-year jump that was driven by higher deposit margins on lower balances.

Credit goes to the teams run by Kam Shing Kwang, CEO of JPMorgan Private Bank in Asia, and Ulysses Lau, head of investments and engagement for the Asia private bank.

JPMorgan’s attention to the constant improvement of its digital and mobile capabilities is helping to boost client engagement and productivity simultaneously. It is also what makes possible the bank’s popular hybrid advice matrix involving in-person, customized and digitally enhanced channels favoured by the next-generation crowd.

Yet the bank also provides the old-school services preferred by legacy clients.