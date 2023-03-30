Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Asia’s best international private bank 2023: JPMorgan

March 30, 2023
Euromoney Private Banking Awards

March 31, 2023

In a year of financial upheaval from all sides, JPMorgan Private Bank made things look almost easy.

It managed to generate record revenue of $8.9 billion for 2022, a 16% jump year on year, and reported a pre-tax margin of 35%. Revenue in the last three months of 2022 alone was $2.4 billion, a 22% year-on-year jump that was driven by higher deposit margins on lower balances.

Credit goes to the teams run by Kam Shing Kwang, CEO of JPMorgan Private Bank in Asia, and Ulysses Lau, head of investments and engagement for the Asia private bank.

JPMorgan’s attention to the constant improvement of its digital and mobile capabilities is helping to boost client engagement and productivity simultaneously. It is also what makes possible the bank’s popular hybrid advice matrix involving in-person, customized and digitally enhanced channels favoured by the next-generation crowd.

Yet the bank also provides the old-school services preferred by legacy clients.

