North America’s best private bank for ESG investing 2023: Morgan Stanley

March 30, 2023
Experience and expertise in investment are standard characteristics of most private banks. Yet, in the booming asset class of environmental, social and governance-related investments, few banks have the length and depth of experience and expertise of Morgan Stanley.

The wealth management business’s 'Investing with impact' investment platform was first launched a decade ago, and now commands $63 billion in assets. It offers a comprehensive range of over 230 diversified products and solutions across the ESG spectrum, with 63 so-called diverse-owned investment strategies at the end of last year – up 27% on 2021.

For the judges, the power and longevity of this sustainable investing platform is a clear differentiator of Morgan Stanley’s credentials in this category. But it was some of the innovations and developments in the past year that elevated the bank beyond its peers.

In particular, the judging panel applaud the bank’s product range supporting clients' diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals, and a new charitable donation component that kicked in last year for the first time.

