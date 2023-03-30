North America’s best private bank 2023: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley’s focus and investment in wealth and asset management over the past few years has created an enhanced, powerful and distinctive offering, illustrated by revenues in wealth management hitting a record high of $24 billion in 2022.

The bank’s move to diversify into wealth management is clearly paying off, with clients benefiting from its strength across products, innovation and technology, client service and delivery – key areas where the judges feel it excelled and differentiated itself from its peers in North America.

It is for these reasons the judges determine that Morgan Stanley is the region’s best private bank, an accolade further supported by the firm winning best private bank in North America for family office services, and best private bank for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing.

Led by Andy Saperstein, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management prides itself on a trusted, long-term partnership that it says it forms with clients – whether individuals, businesses or institutions – supported by the access it provides to specialist expertise and a wide range of products and services, many of which are industry-leading, such as its online trading platform E*Trade.

