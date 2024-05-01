Airwallex takes pain and cost out of international payments
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Fintech

Airwallex takes pain and cost out of international payments

Peter Lee
May 01, 2024

Corporates’ longstanding complaint on banks’ payments offerings is that they don’t know what they are being charged for but suspect it is too much. Airwallex now provides an alternative at global scale.

RTX6V4XE-960.jpg
Photo: Reuters

Bird, formerly MessageBird, is an electronic marketing business that provides 29,000 corporate clients with the technology to communicate with their customers by email, text, WhatsApp, Instagram, WeChat and iMessage.

Founded in the Netherlands in 2011 as a deep-tech telecoms company, it has grown into a customer-relationship management, sales and payments business, and is now integrated into Shopify, WooCommerce and many other marketplaces, including Matahari, the largest retail platform in Indonesia.

Other big customers include Google, Facebook and Uber.

Bird says it processes close to five trillion messages a year, promising brands that it can build direct connections to engaged customers, so reducing their cost of customer acquisition through advertising, while turning occasional customers into repeat subscribers.

But like many technology companies that grow fast and do large amounts of business across borders, it faces one big complexity: handling the money.

Bird pays telecoms carriers for bulk capacity that it on-sells to thousands of business customers around the world, many seeking revenue outside their home markets.

The nature of Bird’s business – with multiple currencies flowing in and out of operating entities around the world – had led to a fragmented financial operating system, split across more than 20 banking partners.

Last

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

FintechBankingTreasuryNetherlandsAustralia
Peter Lee head.jpg
Peter Lee
Editorial director
Peter Lee is editorial director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
Gift this article