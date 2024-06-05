Broadridge brings cash on chain for atomic settlement in repo
Fintech

Broadridge brings cash on chain for atomic settlement in repo

Peter Lee
June 05, 2024

As securities markets shift to T+1, repo is already going intraday with DLR the first of what may be many digital trading platforms to offer JPM Coin for the cash leg.

digital-cash-dollar-chart-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

The market in US Treasuries, source of the bedrock rates that underpin all other financial markets, has been a little less volatile this year, following an extraordinary couple of years when daily moves of 20 basis points became common.

Investors may still be shifting expectations almost daily on the timing and speed of coming US Federal Reserve policy decisions, jumping at every new piece of financial data, but there is at least less uncertainty on the likely direction of rates.

The Merrill Lynch Option Volatility Estimate (Move) index – the bond equivalent of the VIX for equities – has come down from 127 at the start of January to 100 at the start of June.

That is close to half the level of its recent high of 180 in March 2023. However, it is still double the level of 49 in January 2020, on the eve of the pandemic.

A new level of bond-market volatility has become the day-to-day reality for investors and dealers amid higher-for-longer rates.

Closely attached to the US Treasury market are the vast outstandings in mostly overnight as well as in term repurchase agreements (repo).

The


United StatesFintechCryptocurrenciesBlockchainJPMorganCapital Markets
Peter Lee
Editorial director
Peter Lee is editorial director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
