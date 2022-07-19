The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


WEALTH

Credit Suisse’s PBI team and the push to serve the missing middle

Elliot Wilson
July 19, 2022
Raffael Gasser is a hybrid: part Zurich wealth manager, part Silicon Valley disruptor. He was tasked with crunching data to serve ‘classic’ PB customers who sit just below the ultra-wealthy segment and are often, curiously, overlooked. Here is how he got on.

Raffael-Gasser-Credit-Suisse-960.jpg
Raffael Gasser, head of PBI, Credit Suisse

When Philipp Wehle was elevated to chief executive of International Wealth Management (IWM) at Credit Suisse in July 2019, replacing Iqbal Khan after the latter’s acrimonious departure to UBS, he wasn’t exactly a new broom.

The genial banker had been with the Swiss wealth manager for a decade and a half, in which time he had steadily climbed the corporate ladder.

Yet all promotions result in internal changes at financial institutions – whether necessary or not. In Wehle’s case, he had spotted an area of the market that was curiously under-served, and where Credit Suisse should have been excelling but wasn’t.

[Wehle] felt there was an opportunity to create a broader unit dedicated to classic private banking clients
Raffael Gasser, Credit Suisse

A few months later, he unveiled a new division targeting that segment. He called it Private Banking International (PBI) and installed Raffael Gasser, a 10-year Credit Suisse veteran and former Goldman Sachs analyst, as its inaugural head.

“Wehle thought we weren’t doing that well in ‘classic’ private banking – that we weren’t growing to our potential,” Gasser tells Euromoney.


