The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Wealth

Top Trumps: Private banking and the US election

By Elliot Wilson
October 01, 2020
Share

Private banks are having a good pandemic, streaming Covid-themed webinars to high net-worth clients. Now they’re competing with each other to hire the biggest names in US politics to explain to wealthy investors what Trump or Biden will do.

Trump-Biden-mash-mouth-mask-R-960.jpg

Throughout this crazy and chaotic year, financial institutions have gone all out in an attempt to demonstrate value and credibility to high-end wealthy clients, using in-house bankers and external experts to try to divine the future.

As early as the first week of April, Campden Wealth, an independent London-based adviser to family offices and wealthy global private investors, was hosting webinars warning that a Covid vaccine was unlikely to be in place before summer 2021.

With most physical events cancelled, banks rushed to replace annual conferences and forums for high net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high net-worth (UHNW) clients with virtual events.

For wealth advisers, this was a heaven-sent opportunity. Rather than fly a few dozen super-rich families to, say, an event in California showcasing the world’s best pre-IPO healthcare firms, they could host the entire thing online.

Content is freely accessible today, what we offer is not
Philipp Wehle, Credit Suisse
Philipp-Wehle-Credit-Suisse-desk-960.jpg

This has saved a lot of money. Notable speakers remained on the ticket, but efficiencies meant that more clients could be invited and there was no need to fly them first class to the likes of Paris or Palo Alto.

The goal remained the same: to give elite clients “access to first-class information that is not readily available,” says Philipp Wehle, chief executive, international wealth management, at Credit Suisse. “Our discerning clients will not accept an invitation unless it is truly worthwhile. Content is freely accessible today, what we offer is not.”

But video-conferencing apps such as Zoom also let banks widen the net. While a physical event focusing on the future of emerging markets or impact investing might atZoom also let banks widen the nettract a few dozen families, virtual events could be thrown open to hundreds, even thousands of participants.

In


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of acces below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£68.33 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Wealth FeaturesWealthUnited StatesCoronavirus
Share
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree