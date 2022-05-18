The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


WEALTH

Valderrabano promotion signals Citi’s global wealth intent

Elliot Wilson
May 18, 2022
By making Valentin Valderrabano COO of Citi Global Wealth, the US bank demonstrates its willingness to think outside the box when promoting from within.

Citi has appointed Valentin Valderrabano chief operating officer of Citi Global Wealth (CGW), with a remit to transform the wealth-management division into a truly global client-facing body serving everyone from mass-affluents to the mega-high-net-worth.

Valderrabano was most recently consumer business manager for Citibank Korea, where he oversaw a renewed push into domestic wealth management and the phased shutdown of onshore retail operations as part of Citi’s wider Asia revamp. He will move to New York from Seoul in July, with Korea head of retail banking Ji-Kang Kim stepping into his role.

“As COO, Valentin will partner closely with me to run the day-to-day operation of the business,” Jim O’Donnell, chief executive of CGW at Citi, said in a statement.

Valderrabano will, in turn, replace Eduardo Martinez Campos, who will take the helm at Citi Wealth Services and Strategic Investments.

Seasoned talent

CGW is a $7.5 billion global wealth business with $800 billion in client assets, 3,000 relationship managers and 500,000 clients, posting an average return on tangible equity during the past five years of 20%. It aims to boost assets under management in its Asia wealth management business to $450 billion by 2025.

Citi


Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
