Analysts fear Turkish lira may have no floor as FX crisis worsens

Photo: Reuters Photo: Reuters

Individuals and businesses all over Turkey are feeling the effects of president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s monetary policy. The lira has roughly halved against the dollar since the start of the year and inflation continues to rise.

Yet as recently as last weekend, Erdoğan was telling a rally of supporters that he would not compromise on low interest rates and that – “God willing” – it would “not take too long” for the currency to stabilize. And this was despite the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) having to intervene in the market twice during the previous week due to what it described as “unhealthy price formations in exchange rates”.

If the situation deteriorates and leads to a run on the banks, all bets are off Victoria Scholar, Interactive Investor

The central bank’s credibility has been shredded by the dismissal of three policymakers and its governor since March. In this context, it is hard to envisage anything other than a further fall in the value of the lira.

Tim Ash, an economist at BlueBay Asset Management, reckons there may not be a floor at all, given that Turkey has an annual current-account deficit of $15 billion to $20 billion and short-term debt falling due of $180 billion, against gross FX reserves of $135 billion.

“If