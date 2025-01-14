FX outlook 2025: Market leaders lay out their agenda

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Foreign Exchange

FX outlook 2025: Market leaders lay out their agenda

Paul Golden
Laurie McAughtry
January 14, 2025

As we emerge from another memorable 12 months in FX, market participants are scaling up for what promises to be an even bigger year of progress, innovation, agility and evolution. We talk to the winners and judges of the market-leading Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2024 about their expectations and priorities for 2025.

2025-fx-display-graph-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

Going hybrid

Jump to:

  • Going hybrid
  • Mitigating risk
  • Pricing agility
  • Swaps ahoy!
  • Algos, AI and analytics
  • Hedge fund expansion
  • The year ahead

    • Securing the award for world’s best FX broker was recognition of TP ICAP’s success in transitioning from traditional voice broking to a more integrated electronic and voice broking model.

    Priorities for the coming year include continuing to innovate and evolve its hybrid solutions, says Andrew Berry, senior managing director, money markets, emerging markets and foreign exchange.

    “CNH remains a promising area of growth as it becomes a more sophisticated FX currency,” he adds. “It is something clients have been increasingly demanding and we are putting in place the teams and technology to support that.”

    Mitigating risk

    CLS secured the award for world’s best FX clearing and settlement venue, reflecting its role in clearing a large proportion of FX trades across the market.

    “Successfully

    To unlock this article

    Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

    Topics

    Foreign ExchangeForeign Exchange Survey
    Paul Golden small.jpg
    Paul Golden
    Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
    Laurie-McAughtry-headshot-960.jpg
    Laurie McAughtry
    Laurie McAughtry is global head of capital markets at Euromoney, responsible for all asset classes including ECM, DCM, FX and derivatives. Based in London, she has more than 20 years of experience in financial services, including research, analysis, editorial, events and publishing.
    Gift this article