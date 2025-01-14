FX outlook 2025: Market leaders lay out their agenda

Illustration: iStock

Going hybrid

Securing the award for world’s best FX broker was recognition of TP ICAP’s success in transitioning from traditional voice broking to a more integrated electronic and voice broking model.

Priorities for the coming year include continuing to innovate and evolve its hybrid solutions, says Andrew Berry, senior managing director, money markets, emerging markets and foreign exchange.

“CNH remains a promising area of growth as it becomes a more sophisticated FX currency,” he adds. “It is something clients have been increasingly demanding and we are putting in place the teams and technology to support that.”

Mitigating risk

CLS secured the award for world’s best FX clearing and settlement venue, reflecting its role in clearing a large proportion of FX trades across the market.

“Successfully