FX firms gradually warming to cloud scalability

Illustration: Getty

Retail FX brokers have become increasingly comfortable distributing liquidity to their clients via the cloud. However, once that liquidity is taken or distributed to or from the more institutional inter-dealer market, those venues are typically hosting and/or trading on co-location – physical, on-premise – infrastructure rather than cloud virtualised infrastructure.

Partnerships between exchanges and the major cloud providers may be more relevant to listed securities than over-the-counter (OTC) FX pairs to date. However, they will set a pattern for the rest of the industry as it starts to think about the inevitability of those very high frequency, low-latency trading venues running in the public cloud.

Many FX firms will favour hybrid cloud setups that safeguard intellectual property, leveraging cloud scalability for non-core activities Tim Carmody, IPC

“The implications for the FX market are obvious,” says Matt Barrett, co-founder and CEO of trading technology and consultancy firm Adaptive. “Low latency, reliable connectivity between liquidity venues is relatively expensive as traders have to sign contracts with co-location and telecoms providers, buy hardware that has to be located in the co-location venue and connect everything together.