Little concern that proposed FX market changes will ‘crack the code’

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Foreign Exchange

Little concern that proposed FX market changes will ‘crack the code’

FX-binary-4791836_960.jpg

The Global Foreign Exchange Committee will sit down to discuss its proposed changes to the FX Global Code next month in the knowledge that market participants are broadly supportive of its proposals.

Paul Golden
November 21, 2024

 October’s consultation on proposals arising from the Global Foreign Exchange Committee (GFXC) review of the global principles of good practice in the FX market (referred to collectively as the FX Global Code) was designed to clarify market participants’ responsibility to mitigate settlement risk and to enhance market transparency on transactions and the use of data.

It received a frosty response from the body that represents the collective interests of these organisations, though. The Foreign Exchange Professionals Association suggested that the risk waterfall approach recommended in the review doesn’t accurately capture other types of scenario where risk is addressed in a different manner and payment-versus-payment (PvP) settlement is not appropriate.

It also believes additional guidance is required with respect to periodic review of standard settlement instructions (SSIs) and that proposed changes to considerations for execution of FX transactions could capture a wide range of electronic communications as “written agreements”, creating significant inefficiencies in transaction flow and unnecessarily duplicative record-keeping requirements for market participants.

Improving transparency, reducing risk

However, the market participants who spoke to Euromoney were pretty relaxed about these proposals. For example, David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation, reckons the risk waterfall approach and the emphasis on PvP settlement should improve transparency while reducing settlement risk – even for trades within a single institution, on the basis that settlement mitigates risks related to operational failures or mismatches.

This

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Foreign ExchangeRegulationFeatures
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
Gift this article