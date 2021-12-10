The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
The Euromoney 25

BNP Paribas: Will freed up capital just go on buybacks and bolt-ons?

By Dominic O’Neill
December 10, 2021
Share

Greater regulatory clarity, and perhaps a sale of Bank of the West, leave the French bank with the happy dilemma of what to do with excess capital.


em25 1920x1070 v2.png
The Euromoney 25: Full Index
December 10, 2021

New rumours were swirling in late 2021 of BNP Paribas selling US retail franchise, Bank of the West. That, in turn, raises new questions of what BNPP could do with capital above its target as it seeks to erase a stubborn discount to book value, despite the last year’s share-price rebound.

Will it go on share buy backs? Or could it deploy that capital towards growth in Europe?

Eurozone policy rates suddenly look like they might not be negative for as long as they did. Partly thanks to booming mortgage demand, even French retail saw a healthy 5% rise in revenues in first nine months of 2021.

Lars-Machenil-BNP-Paribas-960.jpg
Lars Machenil

More details will come in a new strategic plan in February. But greater regulatory clarity, and confidence around Covid-related defaults, meant the bank was already able to launch a buyback programme of up to €900 million in November.

“Regulatory uncertainty is tapering off, which means a higher fraction of earnings will be available,” says chief financial officer Lars Machenil.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

The Euromoney 25 BankingBNP ParibasFrance
Share
Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree