How banks got away with the pandemic

Photo: Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

“I think we’re going to study this for years and years.”

James von Moltke, Deutsche Bank’s CFO, is responding to a question from Euromoney that we put to executives all over the world during their first half results. Why, we asked, has the banking sector come through so comparatively unscathed from a pandemic that has not only changed the world’s way of doing business but its way of life?

“For the nature of what we’ve lived through,” von Moltke agrees, “the credit cycle has been remarkably mild.”