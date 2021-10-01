Climate: Temasek and HSBC lead new Asian sustainable infrastructure platform

On September 30, HSBC and Temasek, Singapore’s sovereign wealth vehicle, announced that they would join forces to build a debt financing platform for sustainable infrastructure projects, initially in southeast Asia.

Launched weeks before COP26, the scheme is intended to help reduce climate change by mobilizing private capital to invest in marginally bankable, sustainable infrastructure projects. The two institutions between them will invest up to a combined $150 million of equity to fund loans and, in the longer-term, hope to use the platform to dispense over $1 billion of loans within five years and build a pipeline of projects to scale.

Groups like the Asian Development Bank (ADB) – which is a strategic partner to the venture alongside Clifford Capital Holdings – have called for greater participation of private capital in Asian infrastructure for decades, adding a tone of sustainability to the rallying cry over recent years. So what’s new here?

Firstly, while $150 million of equity investment isn’t going to move the dial on its own, it all helps. That funding will help develop renewable energy and storage, water and waste treatment, and sustainable transport. All of those things are needed.

Secondly, like many initiatives from multilaterals in the region, it hopes to crowd in private capital on the back of this seed equity investment.