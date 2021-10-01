The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Climate: Temasek and HSBC lead new Asian sustainable infrastructure platform

By Chris Wright
October 01, 2021
Share

Many initiatives have promised to crowd in private capital through the catalytic effect of their own seed investment. Will this one work?

Chris Wright on Asia 1920px.jpg

On September 30, HSBC and Temasek, Singapore’s sovereign wealth vehicle, announced that they would join forces to build a debt financing platform for sustainable infrastructure projects, initially in southeast Asia.

Launched weeks before COP26, the scheme is intended to help reduce climate change by mobilizing private capital to invest in marginally bankable, sustainable infrastructure projects. The two institutions between them will invest up to a combined $150 million of equity to fund loans and, in the longer-term, hope to use the platform to dispense over $1 billion of loans within five years and build a pipeline of projects to scale.

Groups like the Asian Development Bank (ADB) – which is a strategic partner to the venture alongside Clifford Capital Holdings – have called for greater participation of private capital in Asian infrastructure for decades, adding a tone of sustainability to the rallying cry over recent years. So what’s new here?

Firstly, while $150 million of equity investment isn’t going to move the dial on its own, it all helps. That funding will help develop renewable energy and storage, water and waste treatment, and sustainable transport. All of those things are needed.

While $150 million of equity investment isn’t going to move the dial on its own, it all helps

Secondly, like many initiatives from multilaterals in the region, it hopes to crowd in private capital on the back of this seed equity investment.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsESGHSBCAsia PacificCOP26
Share
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree