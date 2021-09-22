COP26: China’s chance for a green rebrand

China is at a fork in the road. Ahead, the path diverges, offering two possible futures.

Route A maintains the status quo. In this scenario, China stays a dirty superpower, highly dependent on coal to fire its furnaces and state-owned banks to continue to fund an economy that has generated much wealth, but left land and air in a state of disrepair.

Route B is the riskier but better option, offering a future in which China cleans up its act. It innovates furiously, its vibrant capital markets finding clever solutions to any number of long-unchecked problems, from household refuse to rivers choked with industrial waste.

It becomes a hydrogen power and is the first large economy to achieve net-zero on carbon emissions. Its best young corporates, backed by local and global capital, invent ways to clean up toxic spills, grow animal-pain-free meat or transmute discarded plastics into pure seawater.

Change is in China’s hands. It can choose to arrive in Glasgow armed with solutions to its and the world’s problems

Not only that, but it exports these new ideas far and wide at discounted prices, giving other countries a chance to benefit and profit from its super-charged ingenuity.