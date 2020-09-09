Inside Temasek’s response to Covid

Temasek has always been one of the world’s most interesting sovereign wealth vehicles: in asset allocation, mandate and style it looks quite unlike most of the classic diversified sovereign funds.

But Covid-19 has made it more striking still, bringing into sharp relief its dual role as an unemotional long-term investor and as a steward with a duty of service to the nation.

There have been no clearer examples of this than Temasek’s role in the SIA (Singapore Airlines) capital raising, announced in March with a S$15 billion ($11 billion) target through a rights issue and a tranche of mandatory convertible bonds.

Temasek backstopped both, pledging not only to take up its own considerable entitlement as a 55% shareholder but also any shortfall.

In