HSBC: Treading carefully

By Chris Wright
December 10, 2020
Every bank has had to balance Covid and geopolitics in 2020, but few have had it harder than HSBC

Greg Hingston, HSBC regional head of wealth and personal banking for Asia Pacific
December 10, 2020

HSBC has had a difficult 2020 navigating the challenges of Covid-19 and geopolitics.

Caught between the radically different interests of the US and China, and in an impossible situation in the fraught, pick-your-side environment of Hong Kong, it has had to tread exceptionally carefully.

Faced with this backdrop, the bank has recovered somewhat from the executive churn that characterized 2019 and has at least come up with a plan.

The new three-year restructuring strategy chief executive Noel Quinn announced in February doesn’t sound particularly visionary – slash risk-weighted assets (RWAs), focus more on Asia, invest in technology and get more out of wealth – but visionary isn’t what’s needed for this bank at this point, so much as common sense and stability.

By the time the third-quarter results were announced in October, there were some signs of progress, certainly on the slashing side.

Having

Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
