ESG

BNDES and ESG: The evangelism of Montezano

By Rob Dwyer
September 30, 2021
Gustavo Montezano has been president of BNDES since July 2019. He is on a mission to get the bank to adapt to the new financial reality of ESG. How the resultant tensions play out will be crucial to the development of Brazil and the world.

Gustavo-Montezano-BNDES-logo-960.jpg

When, in July 2019, the 38-year-old Gustavo Montezano was announced as the new president of BNDES there were many questions about what his appointment meant for Brazil’s state development bank. Not least because he was replacing highly respected incumbent Joaquim Levy, a former economy minister and World Bank CFO, who had just quit after clashing with the country’s new right wing president, Jair Bolsonaro.

One of the reported disagreements between Levy and Bolsonaro had been over the role of BNDES’ Amazon fund. The president clearly disregarded any ambition to protect the huge rainforest, so the crucial financial role that BNDES has in the region meant the development bank was potentially a tool for the administration’s destructive environmental policies.

BNDES’s environmental and sustainable department was founded in 1991 and my goal is to shut it down
Gustavo Montezano

If Montezano’s youth was an issue for grizzled infrastructure financiers, far worse for environmentalists was his reported friendship with Jair Bolsonaro’s sons and his history in commodity broking at Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners.

“BNDES’s environmental and sustainable department was founded in 1991 and my goal is to shut it down,” Montezano tells Euromoney, knowingly playing on the darker elements of the market’s perception of his appointment.

“It’s


ESG Latin America and CaribbeanBrazilESGCOP26Environmental FinanceSocially Responsible Investment
Rob Dwyer
Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
