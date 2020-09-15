Voluntary carbon offsets – the next big investment

Mark Carney, UN special envoy for climate action Mark Carney, UN special envoy for climate action

Voluntary carbon markets are about to get a boost.

Mark Carney, UN special envoy for climate action, finance advisor to UK prime minister Boris Johnson for COP26 and soon-to-be vice chair and head of ESG and impact fund investing at Brookfield Asset Management, launched the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets in early September, aiming to speed up liquidity and scalability.

There is an awakening happening Stephen Donofrio, Ecosystems Marketplace

It is sponsored by the Institute of International Finance (IIF), with Bill Winters, Standard Chartered chief executive, as chair.