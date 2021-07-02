The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Fintech

Deposit Solutions and Raisin merge to build deposit marketplace

By Peter Lee
July 02, 2021
Share

More fintechs are selling out to big incumbent banks, but the German pair would rather merge to achieve their vision of savings as a service.

jigsaw-pieces-two-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

It is all go for investment bankers covering fintech companies.

In late June, JPMorgan acquired UK robo-adviser Nutmeg and announced it will also buy OpenInvest, a San Francisco-based platform that builds ESG-based portfolios for wealth managers and their clients.

Visa, whose attempt to buy Plaid was blocked on competition grounds in January, will now pay €1.8 billion for Swedish open-banking platform Tink. Founded in 2012, Tink today claims to connect through one application programming interface (API) to more than 3,400 banks with 250 million customers across Europe.

The financial industry giants, ever fearful of big tech companies encroaching onto their turf, have identified the more promising fintechs now emerging from the mass of start-ups in the past decade and are buying them to capture their scale-up potential.

We want to really penetrate this market and create a utility-like infrastructure for moving savings
Tim Sievers, Deposit Solutions
Tim Sievers 400x225.jpg

However, not all fintechs are selling out. Wise, the company formerly known as TransferWise – a pioneer of cheap and fast ways to send money across borders that now also offers a multi-currency account and debit card to its 10 million customers – is set to list directly on the London Stock Exchange.

And


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Fintech Western EuropeGermanyFintech
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree