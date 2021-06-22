The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Nutmeg acquisition: What is JPMorgan chasing in UK retail banking?

By Dominic O’Neill
June 22, 2021
Share

Buying robo-adviser Nutmeg is a bold and telling first step for the US bank’s new digital banking venture in the UK.

Dom column banner.png

JPMorgan Chase’s acquisition of Nutmeg, the UK’s biggest robo-adviser, is further evidence of the seriousness of its UK digital banking project. It also shows that wealth management will be a vital part of the offering.

After much rumour, including of a bid for UK neobank Starling, JPMorgan said in January it had hired more than 400 people for a greenfield digital consumer bank in the UK, carrying the Chase brand.

Sanoke_Viswanathan_jpmorgan-621.jpg
Sanoke Viswanathan, JPMorgan

Sanoke Viswanathan, London-based international consumer CEO, is expected to launch the bank to consumers later this year.

It comes as other UK neobanks have staged more of shift to lending lately. They’ve struggled to reach profitability through premium subscriptions and transaction income alone.

However, because Chase is so big and established in the US, its entry could cause the UK incumbents more worry than the likes of Starling – or other neobanks such as Monzo and Revolut – says John Cronin, UK banks analyst at Goodbody.

“None of the neobanks have a proven ability to scale up in lending,” says Cronin. “JPMorgan has got balance sheet and capital to throw at it, and the experience in credit markets.”

Partly


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsWestern EuropeUnited KingdomUnited StatesFintechBankingJPMorgan
Share
Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree