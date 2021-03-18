The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Fintech

Martin Blessing announces latest Spac targeting European fintechs

By Peter Lee
March 18, 2021
The former Commerzbank chief executive and co-head of wealth management at UBS heads a strong team to help company founders with running a public company.

Martin-Blessing-Reuters-960x535.jpg
EFIC1 chief executive Martin Blessing

Martin Blessing is the latest high-profile European banker to set up a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) focused on financial services and fintech.

As chief executive, he heads an impressive team at European FinTech IPO Company 1 (EFIC1), which intends to float on Euronext Amsterdam before the end of March and to raise €415 million – more than most Spacs, which typically raise between €250 million and €300 million – through the sale of shares and warrants.

The group will look for targets across European financial services hoping to acquire a fintech unicorn already valued at least at €1 billion.

This venture comes as the number of European Spacs picks up and as a growing number of large European fintechs look beyond private capital to a future as publicly listed companies.

The opportunity is there for Spac sponsors, but the competition is increasing.

Blessing is in jovial mood when Euromoney catches up with him.

I was trying to make big financial companies quicker. Now I am looking to make a quick company bigger
Martin Blessing, EFIC1

“For the last 30 years of my career, I was trying to make big financial companies quicker,” he says.


Tags

Fintech FintechCapital MarketsSPACsCommerzbankNetherlandsUBS
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
