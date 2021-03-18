Martin Blessing announces latest Spac targeting European fintechs
The former Commerzbank chief executive and co-head of wealth management at UBS heads a strong team to help company founders with running a public company.
Martin Blessing is the latest high-profile European banker to set up a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) focused on financial services and fintech.
As chief executive, he heads an impressive team at European FinTech IPO Company 1 (EFIC1), which intends to float on Euronext Amsterdam before the end of March and to raise €415 million – more than most Spacs, which typically raise between €250 million and €300 million – through the sale of shares and warrants.
The group will look for targets across European financial services hoping to acquire a fintech unicorn already valued at least at €1 billion.
This venture comes as the number of European Spacs picks up and as a growing number of large European fintechs look beyond private capital to a future as publicly listed companies.
The opportunity is there for Spac sponsors, but the competition is increasing.
Blessing is in jovial mood when Euromoney catches up with him.
I was trying to make big financial companies quicker. Now I am looking to make a quick company bigger
“For the last 30 years of my career, I was trying to make big financial companies quicker,” he says.