Martin Blessing announces latest Spac targeting European fintechs

Martin Blessing is the latest high-profile European banker to set up a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) focused on financial services and fintech.

As chief executive, he heads an impressive team at European FinTech IPO Company 1 (EFIC1), which intends to float on Euronext Amsterdam before the end of March and to raise €415 million – more than most Spacs, which typically raise between €250 million and €300 million – through the sale of shares and warrants.

The group will look for targets across European financial services hoping to acquire a fintech unicorn already valued at least at €1 billion.

This venture comes as the number of European Spacs picks up and as a growing number of large European fintechs look beyond private capital to a future as publicly listed companies.

The opportunity is there for Spac sponsors, but the competition is increasing.

Blessing is in jovial mood when Euromoney catches up with him.

“For the last 30 years of my career, I was trying to make big financial companies quicker,” he says.