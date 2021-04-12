The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Treasury

JPMorgan chooses Taiwan and Indonesia to try out new cross-border blockchain tool

By Chris Wright
April 12, 2021
Share

JPMorgan’s blockchain units have launched a new validation solution called Confirm. It is another small step towards mainstream use of the technology in payments.

world-blockchain-3585600_1920-960x535.jpg

Slowly but surely, blockchain is starting to deliver on its hype and work its way into the financial mainstream. On Monday, JPMorgan announced that it is using a blockchain-based account validation application on cross-border payments, using a corridor between Taiwan and Indonesia as a proving ground ahead of a wider rollout.

JPMorgan launched its Liink business – then called Interbank Information Network – in 2017, creating what is now a grouping of more than 400 participants developing peer-to-peer blockchain applications within its Onyx business unit, which houses the bank’s blockchain and digital currency efforts.

The holy grail in cross-border payments is the ability to validate account ownership and status before making the payments
Christine Moy, JPMorgan
Christine Moy_400x225.jpg

One of the applications that has come out of this business is called Confirm, a global account information validation tool that allows participants to seek confirmation of account information and receive responses in near-real time with other participants on the same network. Once validated, a cross-border payment can be sent through another JPMorgan product, the PayDirect clearing solution, which selects the most efficient way to route a payment.

JPMorgan

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Treasury TreasuryFintechPaymentsBankingJPMorganTaiwanIndonesiaAsia Pacific
Share
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree