Wealth

Brazil’s digital platforms capture lion’s share of private banking growth

By Rob Dwyer
March 23, 2021
Liquidity events rather than asset migration drive market share gains.

Photo: iStock

Private banking has been big business in Brazil this year.

XP’s PB business has grown its assets under custody (AuC) by 300% to R$240 billion ($44 billion) in the last 12 months, according to Beny Podlubny, its global head of XP Private.

Where is this growth coming from? As Podlubny tells Euromoney, almost exclusively from liquidity events as Brazilian capital markets activity surged in the second half of the year.

Almost 100% of the new money was explained by IPOs, secondary offerings and M&As
Beny Podlubny, XP Private
“I would say almost 100% of the new money was explained by IPOs, secondary offerings and M&As,” he says.

“We are seeing a lot of money flowing and we are helping the newly rich to invest their money – but also in offering custodial services for their stocks [in the recently listed companies], which helps to explain the rapid increase in AuC.”

Podlubny says that most of these newly liquid individuals – many of whom previously owned private companies but had little in the way of liquid assets – are coming to XP direct, rather than from family offices.

Wealth BrazilWealthBradescoBTG PactualXP Investimentos
Rob Dwyer
Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
