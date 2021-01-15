The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
ESG

EU green regulation ‘poses risks for CEE’

By Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
January 15, 2021
Share

Critics question whether the bloc’s taxonomy will work for emerging Europe.

light-bulb-960x535.jpg

New European Union regulation on sustainability could have a disproportionate impact for emerging Europe, banking and housing, experts have warned.

Speaking at Euromoney’s virtual CEE Forum on January 13, Jennifer Johnson of the European Mortgage Federation highlighted the risks posed to the region by the EU’s taxonomy for sustainable activities.

From January 2022, the taxonomy will define which businesses and transactions within the bloc can count as sustainable for the purposes of financing. Initially, it will only cover climate change, although four more environmental objectives – water, circular economy, pollution control and biodiversity – are due to be added by 2023.

Markets with less well-performing building stock... will potentially suffer
Jennifer Johnson, European Mortgage Federation
Jennifer Johnson_400x225.jpg

The taxonomy has already proved controversial.

Critics argue that the criteria, which require an activity to “contribute significantly to climate change adaptation or mitigation”, are too restrictive.

A one-month consultation on the regulation that closed on December 18 attracted more than 46,500 responses.

With regard to housing, Johnson – who is also deputy head of the European Covered Bond Council – described the European Commission’s approach in the taxonomy as “very ambitious”.

“They

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

ESG ESGRegulationEmerging Europe
Share
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker is ESG and Emerging Europe Editor. She started her career in banking before switching to journalism in 2003. She has been a regular contributor to Euromoney and Global Capital since 2010, covering emerging markets, banking and capital markets.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree