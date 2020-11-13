The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Green stimulus demands political leadership

By Helen Avery
November 13, 2020
Share

A global green recovery is still a distant ambition, but leadership across sectors is slowly coming together.

Helen Avery ESG 1920px.jpg

“The Greenness of Stimulus Index (GSI) shows that stimulus to date will have a net negative environmental impact in 16 of the G20 countries and economies.”

Among the many announcements and rallying speeches given this week during the City of London’s Green Horizon Summit, it was this statistic that stuck with me. For all the rhetoric of ‘build back better’, our global recovery at present is far from green.

The GSI is the work of Vivid Economics, which has been tracking economic responses to Covid-19.

These stimulus packages could make or break our global climate ambitions

Its latest report shows that only France, the UK, Spain and Germany have environmentally net positive stimulus packages. These packages include criteria such as green strings attached to corporate bailouts, green research-and-development subsidies, or loans and grants specific to green investments or nature-based solutions.

The worst offenders on this front are Turkey, Saudi Arabia and China, which have introduced some green stimulus, but nowhere near enough to compensate for their negative environmental contributions.

Among developed countries, the US comes last.

For all the discussion of green finance, it is clear that only a handful of countries are committed to the climate agenda – whether for altruistic reasons or economic ones.

The


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion ESGOpinionUnited KingdomColumns
Share
Helen Avery
Helen Avery is a contributing editor. She covers social and environmental finance, and topics of diversity and ethics within the financial industry. Helen is also a director at the Green Finance Institute.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree