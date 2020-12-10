The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
The Euromoney 25

JPMorgan: Powering on through the bad weather

By Peter Lee
December 10, 2020
Share

Banner year for CIB helps pay for big provisions, while bank sticks to strategy of investing for growth.

Viswas-Raghavan-JPMorgan-960x535.png
Viswas Raghavan, chief executive of EMEA and co-head of global investment banking at JPMorgan
25-cover-960.png
The Euromoney 25
Full Index
December 10, 2020

JPMorgan’s revenues of $90.3 billion for the first nine months of 2020 were 4% ahead of the same period in 2019, however profits fell by 39% and return on tangible common equity came down to 11% from 19% for the first three quarters of 2019.

Taking $19.4 billion of provisions for credit losses – compared with a more normal $4.2 billion in the first nine months of 2019 – will do that to your results.

But JPMorgan is still producing better returns in a terrible year than most large European banks manage in a great one. At the end of November its shares traded at 1.9 times tangible book value.

At the end of September deposits were 31% higher than at the same point in 2019.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

The Euromoney 25 BankingJPMorganCoronavirusUnited States
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree