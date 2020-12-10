MUFG: A strategic shift to digital

Takayoshi Futae, CEO of the global commercial banking business unit and COO for international businesses at MUFG Takayoshi Futae, CEO of the global commercial banking business unit and COO for international businesses at MUFG

In global terms, Japan has had a complicated pandemic.

It was one of the first countries to be hit, one of the first to recover, one of the nations that has faced the most waves, but one where culture has been particularly relevant.

On one hand, it has long been quite normal for people to wear face-masks in Japan; on the other, there are few societies where working from home is less accepted.

As Japan’s biggest and most systemically important bank, MUFG is a barometer for the impact of Covid on the country’s financial system. In April 2020, 70% of the bank’s Japanese staff worked from home, an unprecedented level. Today the figure is around 50%, compared with 80% to 90% of its staff in the US and Europe.

The