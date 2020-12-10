The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

The Euromoney 25

MUFG: A strategic shift to digital

By Chris Wright
December 10, 2020
International business bails out the domestic struggle for MUFG.

Takayoshi Futae, CEO of the global commercial banking business unit and COO for international businesses at MUFG
The Euromoney 25
Full Index
December 10, 2020

In global terms, Japan has had a complicated pandemic.

It was one of the first countries to be hit, one of the first to recover, one of the nations that has faced the most waves, but one where culture has been particularly relevant.

On one hand, it has long been quite normal for people to wear face-masks in Japan; on the other, there are few societies where working from home is less accepted.

As Japan’s biggest and most systemically important bank, MUFG is a barometer for the impact of Covid on the country’s financial system. In April 2020, 70% of the bank’s Japanese staff worked from home, an unprecedented level. Today the figure is around 50%, compared with 80% to 90% of its staff in the US and Europe.

Tags

The Euromoney 25 CoronavirusBankingMUFGJapan
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
