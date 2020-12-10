The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Credit Suisse: Re-org, re-model

By Elliot Wilson
December 10, 2020
It’s easier to reach your destination if you know where you’re going.

David-Mathers-Credit-Suisse-official-960x535.png
David Mathers, CFO of Credit Suisse
The Euromoney 25
Full Index
December 10, 2020

It could – perhaps should – have been a far tougher year for Credit Suisse. The Swiss lender lost its chief executive when Tidjane Thiam resigned in the first week of February, just before Covid-19 made landfall in Europe.

Most banks would have reeled from the news. Yet Credit Suisse shook off the dust, found a replacement – Thomas Gottstein, a 20-year veteran of the bank – and soldiered on through lockdown and beyond.

Covid stopped Gottstein from globetrotting and meeting staff and investors. At home, with the crisis in full swing and Swiss corporates struggling for their financial lives, he reached out to regulators, the Swiss National Bank and then to the likes of UBS.

The result was a coordinated SFr20 billion ($21.9 billion) package for small businesses, three quarters of which was disbursed within a week of its launch on March 25, startling even the usually unflappable Swiss by its speed.

“Thomas

The Euromoney 25 CoronavirusBankingCredit SuisseSwitzerland
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
