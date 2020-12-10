The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

The Euromoney 25

Goldman Sachs: Same as it never was

By Mark Baker
December 10, 2020
The US firm is changing in subtle ways that are proving to be productive.

Key Speakers at the Handelsblatt Banking Summit
Stephen Scherr, chief financial officer of Goldman Sachs. Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images
25-cover-960.png
The Euromoney 25
Full Index
December 10, 2020

What is Goldman Sachs?

It’s a question that chief executive David Solomon has fielded more often than usual in the last 12 months, not least because late-2020 vintage Goldman is starting to look subtly different from the firm of even a few years before.

But he also has a fairly simple answer: Goldman Sachs is a bank. Gone are the days of differentiation between investment banks and other banks, he argues. In today’s world, he told the audience at a Credit Suisse conference back in February, “there are just banks.”

Goldman is certainly starting to look more like a bank. And even the staff of its storied mergers and acquisitions franchise are buying into that identity.

Take transaction banking, a business that featured prominently at Goldman’s first-ever investor day in January.

Mark Baker
Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
