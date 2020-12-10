Goldman Sachs: Same as it never was

Stephen Scherr, chief financial officer of Goldman Sachs. Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images Stephen Scherr, chief financial officer of Goldman Sachs. Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

What is Goldman Sachs?

It’s a question that chief executive David Solomon has fielded more often than usual in the last 12 months, not least because late-2020 vintage Goldman is starting to look subtly different from the firm of even a few years before.

But he also has a fairly simple answer: Goldman Sachs is a bank. Gone are the days of differentiation between investment banks and other banks, he argues. In today’s world, he told the audience at a Credit Suisse conference back in February, “there are just banks.”

Goldman is certainly starting to look more like a bank. And even the staff of its storied mergers and acquisitions franchise are buying into that identity.

Take transaction banking, a business that featured prominently at Goldman’s first-ever investor day in January.