The Euromoney 25

Macquarie Bank: Adapting as always

By Chris Wright
December 10, 2020
Macquarie’s cherished reputation for being able to adapt to changing circumstances has been put to the test like never before by Covid-19.

Macquarie chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake
The Euromoney 25
Full Index
December 10, 2020

Australian banks in general are coming through the pandemic in good shape, being predominantly domestic operations in a country whose only severe lockdown was in the state of Victoria.

It is not so easy for Macquarie, which earns 68% of its income internationally, 31% of it in the virus-hit Americas and 25% in Europe, Middle East and Africa (principally Europe).

Macquarie’s interim numbers for the first half of financial year 2021 – which, for Macquarie, means the six months to September 30, 2020, a period coinciding entirely with the pandemic – showed A$985 million ($718 million) of net profit, down 32% on the same period a year earlier. The market had expected a worse decline, and Macquarie shares jumped on the news.

Credit and impairment charges were up considerably, from A$139 million to A$447 million, and annualized return on equity fell from 14.5% in financial 2020 to 9.5%.

Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
