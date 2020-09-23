The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Fintech

Incumbents queue up to follow fintechs onto ClearBank’s platform

By Peter Lee
September 23, 2020
The banking-as-a-service provider enjoys a boost as older banks accelerate digital transformation. It also harbours ambitions to become a cross-border clearing bank.

Credit Suisse is the latest traditional bank to launch a new digital brand. At the end of October, it will offer CSX, a digital service for new clients that lets them conduct all their banking business by smartphone.

CSX is intended for all private clients in Switzerland who want to complete their banking business swiftly and easily
Anke Bridge Haux, Credit Suisse
It includes a private account in Swiss francs, a debit Mastercard for online use that waives foreign transaction fees and an app with various self-service functions.

From mid November, a fully digital investment solution will be available. Mortgage clients will be able to obtain new financing directly in the app, together with extensions of existing mortgage tranches.

Pension


