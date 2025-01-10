Transaction banking: 2024 wrap-up, 2025 warm-up

Euromoney asked treasurers to outline their top expectations for banking partners in the year ahead. The responses aligned closely with findings from the Corporate Buying Behaviour report, highlighting a clear demand for better service, more competitive pricing and enhanced technology.

Service quality emerged as a critical priority for treasurers, who seek faster and more accurate support from their banking partners. Many respondents emphasised the importance of user-friendly e-banking platforms that offer intuitive interfaces and simplified workflows. Security remains a main concern, with treasurers asking for strengthened measures to protect financial data and transactions. There is also a strong push for more streamlined reporting tools, robust payment-tracking capabilities and seamless integration of banking solutions with their existing systems.

Innovation continues to be a driving force, with treasurers asking for advanced solutions such as virtual account structures or experimenting with AI-driven reporting capabilities. Multi-banking solutions, which enable greater flexibility and centralisation of banking activities, were also high on the list of demands. Enhanced advisory support was frequently mentioned, particularly in areas such as liquidity management, where treasurers are navigating complex challenges brought on by persistent high interest rates.

Treasurers also expect global standardisation of banking formats, which would make cross-border operations more efficient. Improvements in trade finance services also stood out as a pressing need, as corporates look to banks for both innovative solutions and hands-on support to address the realities of today’s dynamic and often unpredictable financial environment.

In addition to exploring what corporates expect from their banking partners, Euromoney brings to you the transformative trends likely to shape the transaction banking landscape in 2025.

Most anticipated regulatory milestone: ISO 20022

After years of discussion, the November deadline for ISO 20022 is finally within reach. For banks, this migration represents one of the most significant technology investments in recent memory, with software providers and consultancies playing a critical role in supporting compliance efforts.

With the November deadline fast approaching, ISO 20022 is the top concern keeping transaction bankers around the globe on edge. In January, Euromoney will launch a special series diving deep into this critical topic, exploring its regulatory implications, technological challenges, adoption hurdles and overall readiness.

Throughout 2024, ISO 20022 dominated conversations with bankers, who highlighted its potential to deliver a standardised model for payments and messaging. Despite its advantages, adoption remains a challenge, particularly for corporates who need more education and guidance to fully embrace the transition.

Corporates have expressed unease and curiosity about ISO20022, keen to understand how it will impact their operations. In a Euromoney flash survey, ISO 20022 was repeatedly mentioned as a top topic corporates want explored further.

Navigating the rate environment

The higher interest rates of 2024 pushed more corporates to seek liquidity and working-capital solutions, placing a greater emphasis on tools that offer enhanced visibility and analytics. Understanding cash positions and tracking funds in real time became critical for organisations navigating the challenges of a tighter rate environment.

Looking ahead to 2025, the role of advanced technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), is expected to expand significantly. Banks and software providers anticipate a surge in AI-driven applications, with analytics and forecasting emerging as key areas for innovation. From predicting cash-flow trends to optimising working-capital strategies, AI has the potential to transform how corporates approach financial decision-making.

AI is expected to play a pivotal role in stress testing under varying rate scenarios, identifying cost-saving opportunities, and supporting proactive liquidity management.

Cybersecurity and fraud prevention

The importance of cybersecurity and fraud prevention for corporates cannot be overstated. As financial processes become increasingly digitised and TMS/ERP systems are integrated with banking platforms, businesses are demanding robust, end-to-end security frameworks to safeguard sensitive data and financial transactions.

Banking providers are stepping up to meet these expectations with advanced tools that leverage AI and machine learning to detect anomalies and prevent fraud in real time. Multi-layered authentication protocols, encrypted communication channels and secure APIs for system integration are no longer optional – they are critical components of a resilient financial ecosystem.

Beyond safeguarding, corporates also expect from their banking partners to proactively monitor and respond swiftly to any incidents. What is particularly alarming in the current environment is not just the volume of cyberattacks but their growing sophistication. From deepfake payment schemes to targeted phishing campaigns, threats are becoming increasingly difficult to detect and prevent. This means banks must continuously evolve their defences, ensuring they stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.

Collaboration with fintechs

The pandemic accelerated the digitisation of treasury operations and the momentum continues. Treasurers, often operating with small teams, face growing pressure to expand their roles into strategy. However, the increasing pace of digitisation brings a new set of challenges, particularly in finding team members with the right technical skills. Many treasurers are turning to consultants and third-party providers to handle specialised technical work, to focus on broader strategic goals.

This need for simplification in treasury operations has prompted banks to rethink their product offering. They are now prioritising user-friendly products and interfaces that make complex tasks more accessible to clients. Throughout 2024, many banks began forging partnerships with fintechs and software providers to deliver new capabilities more effectively. These collaborations have enabled banks to leverage fintech agility and innovation, providing their clients with cutting-edge solutions.

However, the rise in regulatory changes is a challenge. Banks must navigate increasingly complex compliance requirements while striving to offer seamless, easy-to-use solutions for their clients. This often forces banks to prioritise certain developments over others, creating tough decisions about resources.

Supply chains reshuffles

Macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical uncertainties continue to reshape corporate supply chains, pushing businesses to build greater resilience into their operations. While these challenges demand a rethink of traditional strategies, they also present opportunities for corporates to enhance efficiency and strengthen supplier networks.

Many organisations are exploring trade finance tools not only to bolster their supply chain resilience but also to improve data utilisation. From forecasting and system integration between treasury and business units to embedding sustainability into operations, supply chain reshuffles are sparking innovation across the board.

The impact extends far beyond trade finance. Corporates are re-evaluating their approaches to foreign exchange (FX), aiming to bring it closer to the remitter to optimise payments and reduce exposure. They are also experimenting with diverse payment methods to streamline processes and adapt to the demands of global commerce.

In this evolving landscape, a bank’s global reach is becoming a decisive factor. Whether through proprietary networks or partnerships with agency and correspondent banks, financial institutions with cross-border capabilities are better positioned to meet the needs of corporates beyond their home markets.