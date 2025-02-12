BNY’s ambition to grow transaction services outside US

Photo: Getty

BNY’s ambitions in the treasury services and trade finance sectors are driven by seasoned leaders with deep expertise in global banking.

As head of treasury services for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at BNY, Bana Akkad-Azhari leverages almost two decades of experience at the bank – and nearly 30 years working in international banking – to help corporates move their money securely and efficiently. Joon Kim, BNY’s global head of trade finance, cash management & solution structuring platform group, has spent more than nine years with the company.

Focus on FIs and NBFIs

The EMEA region represents roughly 25% of BNY’s global treasury services business, a sector primarily serving financial institutions (FIs) alongside a growing presence of non-bank clients such as asset managers and broker-dealers.

BNY has developed a portal-based platform that offers banking clients full visibility into our corresponding relationships worldwide Joon Kim, BNY

BNY’s focus on FIs and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) is clear. “This reflects our strategy in the region,” says Akkad-Azhari.