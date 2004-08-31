Euromoney
September 2004
LATEST ARTICLES
Awards
Central bank governor of the year 2004: Alfonso Prat-Gay
Felix Salmon
,
August 31, 2004
Awards
Finance minister of the year 2004: Miklos has no time for bullies
Julian Evans
,
August 31, 2004
Black Economic Empowerment deals: Ways to get the BEEs buzzing
Mark Brown
,
August 31, 2004
Capital Markets
Deutsche rebuilds its Asian equity business
Chris Leahy
,
August 31, 2004
Keeping it in the family
Helen Avery
,
August 31, 2004
Foreign Exchange
Hedge fund victims of their own success
Julie Dalla-Costa
,
August 31, 2004
Capital Markets
The wisdom of youth
Nick Kochan
,
August 31, 2004
Capital Markets
CEE gets a taste for LBOs
Julian Evans
,
August 31, 2004
Capital Markets
Bank reform takes on new urgency
Ben Aris
,
August 31, 2004
Banking
Latin 100 2004: Strengthened Latin banks start lending
August 31, 2004
Capital Markets
A financial system at breaking point
Felix Salmon
,
August 31, 2004
Eastern European securitization shows signs of life
Julian Evans
,
August 31, 2004
Signposts on the road to decoupling
Peter Koh
,
August 31, 2004
Gazprom scare for foreign investors
Ben Aris
,
August 31, 2004
Coalition sets out its privatization stall
Kala Rao
,
August 31, 2004
Surveys
Country risk Sep 2004: Despite political risk the world is safer
Paul Pedzinksi
,
August 31, 2004
Telecoms must answer the investors' call
Mike Monnelly
,
August 31, 2004
Opinion
Cash CDOs back on fire
Antony Currie
,
August 31, 2004
New funds pile in as asset growth slows
Julie Dalla-Costa
,
August 31, 2004
Life’s a beach and then you’re sacked
Ben Sills
,
August 31, 2004
Sarkozy's chance to live up to his ambitions
Edward Hadas
,
August 31, 2004
Foreign Exchange
South Africa's search for dynamic growth
Jonathan Katzenellenbogen
,
August 31, 2004
Opinion
Stand up, sit down, keep moving
Mark Brown
,
August 31, 2004
Cash-rich miners assay their prospects
Edward Hadas
,
August 31, 2004
The markets are no place for gentlemen
August 31, 2004
Manfred Schepers
Kathryn Tully
,
August 31, 2004
Budget deficit points to pain ahead
Ben Aris
,
August 31, 2004
Banking
Unreformed banks fail Iran's corporates
Kate Luxford
,
August 31, 2004
Turkey's EU bid reaches a crux
David Judson
,
August 31, 2004
Strong growth masks Russia's problems
Ben Aris
,
August 31, 2004
