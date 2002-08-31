Euromoney
September 2002
Awards
Finance minister of the year 2002: Veltchev takes his debt skills back home
August 31, 2002
History of regulation: Caveat vendor
August 31, 2002
Awards
Central bank governor of the year 2002: Ian Macfarlane – Luck and a lot of good judgement
August 31, 2002
Straight talking on STP
August 31, 2002
Twists and turns on privatization road
August 31, 2002
Spron saga grips bankers
August 31, 2002
Has Asia’s safe haven been oversold?
August 31, 2002
Smart decisions may underlie panic
August 31, 2002
Lula lead spreads panic
August 31, 2002
Harry Lengsfield
August 31, 2002
Opinion
Deutsche’s dress down dressing down
August 31, 2002
Online credit trading finds its leaders
August 31, 2002
Creating a free market in power
August 31, 2002
A little less action, a little more conversation please
August 31, 2002
Latan and Caribbean 100 2002: Foreign acquirers think again
August 31, 2002
Too much too soon?
August 31, 2002
Sonera clears the line
August 31, 2002
Getting the measure of the dragon
August 31, 2002
The new oligarchs
August 31, 2002
Opinion
After summer comes the fall
August 31, 2002
Banks face up the growth ceiling
August 31, 2002
SF’s dot com dreamers wake up with hi-tech headaches
August 31, 2002
Don’t shoot the short sellers
August 31, 2002
A question of leadership
August 31, 2002
Germany shows up pact’s shortfalls
August 31, 2002
The new New Deal
August 31, 2002
An ill-tempered fight for supremacy
August 31, 2002
Chasing Portugal
August 31, 2002
Global financing 2002: A flight to complexity
August 31, 2002
The best economy in the east
August 31, 2002
