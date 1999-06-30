Euromoney
July 1999
LATEST ARTICLES
Awards
Awards for Excellence 1999: North America
June 30, 1999
Awards
Awards for Excellence 1999: Latin America
June 30, 1999
US Agenices: Freddie and Fannie aren't sovereign
June 30, 1999
Baltic banking: Scandinavians bid for Baltic banks
June 30, 1999
Opinion
Chase's gain is wine bar's loss
June 30, 1999
Awards
Awards for Excellence 1999: Asia
June 30, 1999
Awards
Awards for Excellence 1999: Global Winners
June 30, 1999
Czech Republic: The case of the lost decade
June 30, 1999
Poland: Lonely Handlowy
June 30, 1999
Awards
Awards for Excellence 1999: Africa
June 30, 1999
Awards
Awards for Excellence 1999: Middle East
June 30, 1999
Opinion
Lifetime achievement
June 30, 1999
Funds: New money and new strategies
June 30, 1999
Opinion
And the winner isn't...
June 30, 1999
Viscount Bridport, Chairman, Bridport
June 30, 1999
Obituary: Henry Grunfeld
June 30, 1999
Ghana: Democracy, and now discipline too
June 30, 1999
Deal insider: Investors resist the lure of Princess
June 30, 1999
Opinion
Euroslaughter
June 30, 1999
Brazilian Central Bank: Why Fraga chose inflation targeting
June 30, 1999
Asset-backed Finance: Europe takes to securitization
June 30, 1999
Making securitization work in Japan
June 30, 1999
Chicago exchanges: The education of David Brennan
June 30, 1999
Thailand: Home is where the loans are
June 30, 1999
Hong Kong: How I saw off the speculators, by Donald Tsang
June 30, 1999
Awards
Awards for Excellence 1999: Nordic region
June 30, 1999
Awards
Awards for Excellence 1999: Eurozone
June 30, 1999
Opinion
Bloody bankers!
June 30, 1999
Financial crime: The lords of frauds
June 30, 1999
Merrill Lynch: Komansky set to play hardball
June 30, 1999
