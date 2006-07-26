Euromoney
August 2006
LATEST ARTICLES
Capital Markets
Hybrid SME CLOs: The opaque risks of lending to mom and pop businesses
Louise Bowman
,
July 26, 2006
Alternative investment: Henderson beefs up for US hedge fund market
Helen Avery
,
July 26, 2006
Foreign Exchange
REFCO bankruptcy: No Gain without pain for Refco
Lee Oliver
,
July 26, 2006
Banking
Retail trading: Saxo Bank finds value in growth from a retail niche
Lee Oliver
,
July 26, 2006
Italy: Hedge funds not so healthy
Florian Neuhof
,
July 26, 2006
FM market round-up: No such thing as a bad press…
Helen Avery
,
July 26, 2006
FM market round-up: EFG builds domestic UK business
Helen Avery
,
July 26, 2006
Opinion
Equity investors can avoid future shock
July 26, 2006
Capital Markets
CMBS: A grand month for CMBS
Louise Bowman
,
July 26, 2006
Capital Markets
Football Securitization: Arsenal kicks off public ticket receivables deals
July 26, 2006
Opinion
Dresdner has a Swan Lane clear-out
Helen Avery
,
July 26, 2006
Foreign Exchange
Volume data: Pump up the volume
Lee Oliver
,
July 26, 2006
Opinion
Bank Audi reaches the top of the world
Sudip Roy
,
July 26, 2006
Opinion
Financial markets and the information age
July 26, 2006
Capital Markets
SF market round-up: Raynes calls his friends
Louise Bowman
,
July 26, 2006
Capital Markets
Credit derivatives: Squeeze is over for EM CDOs
Sudip Roy
,
July 26, 2006
Opinion
Goldman Sachs: Covering all the bases
Chris Leahy
,
July 26, 2006
Opinion
She’s got a ticket to ride: Business Travel poll prize draw winner
July 26, 2006
Capital Markets
Traded options: ISE volume up 45% while NYSE cuts its prices
Peter Koh
,
July 26, 2006
Foreign Exchange
Trading protocols: More Fix in FX
Lee Oliver
,
July 26, 2006
Opinion
African sovereigns should bring borrowing back home
July 26, 2006
Foreign Exchange
FX pedallers: L’Etape – c’était très dure
Lee Oliver
,
July 26, 2006
Opinion
Regulator forces bonds into equity straitjacket
July 26, 2006
Foreign Exchange
FX market round-up: Buzz builds as FXMarketSpace announces early adopters
Lee Oliver
,
July 26, 2006
Capital Markets
FM market round-up: Long/short equity strategies lose their shine
Helen Avery
,
July 26, 2006
Opinion
TPG and Macquarie: Hang up, wrong numbers
Clive Horwood
,
July 26, 2006
Capital Markets
Equity market round-up: So much for hedging
Peter Koh
,
July 26, 2006
Capital Markets
Equity market round-up: The Month in Numbers
Peter Koh
,
July 26, 2006
Opinion
LSE fired with enthusiasm for Potanin’s wannabes
Kathryn Wells
,
July 26, 2006
Capital Markets
Equity analysis: Research revolution continues as roles keep changing
Peter Koh
,
July 26, 2006
