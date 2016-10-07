Euromoney
Finance Minister of the Year
Capital Markets
Finance Minister of the Year 2016: Prat-Gay lays the ground for a new Argentina
Rob Dwyer
,
October 07, 2016
Banking
Latin America: Argentina's Prat-Gay faces his biggest hurdle
Rob Dwyer
,
October 07, 2016
Capital Markets
Euromoney Finance Minister of the Year 2016: Press release
October 07, 2016
Surveys
Cárdenas named Euromoney Finance Minister of the Year 2015
September 16, 2015
Banking
Finance Minister of the Year 2015: Cárdenas clinches Colombian credibility
Sid Verma
,
September 16, 2015
Awards
Previous Finance Minister of the Year award recipients
September 01, 2015
Awards
Finance minister of the year 2014: Reformer Videgaray transforms Mexico
Rob Dwyer
,
September 25, 2014
Awards
Shanmugaratnam named Euromoney Finance Minister of the Year 2013
October 10, 2013
Awards
Finance Minister of the Year 2013: Singapore’s Tharman Shanmugaratnam
October 10, 2013
Awards
Finance Minister of the Year 2013: Singapore’s dynamo presses reform
Sid Verma
,
September 30, 2013
Awards
Purisima named Euromoney Finance Minister of the Year 2012
October 10, 2012
Awards
Finance minister of the year 2012: Purisima pushes Philippines to new heights
September 18, 2012
Awards
Finance minister of the year 2011: Swan confounds his domestic sceptics
Eric Ellis
,
September 19, 2011
Awards
Finance minister of the year 2010: Kudrin’s cautious approach pays off for Russia
Miriam Elder
,
October 09, 2010
Awards
Finance minister of the year 2009: Jim Flaherty, Canada
Helen Avery
,
October 04, 2009
Awards
Finance Minister of the Year 2008: Xie Xuren, China
September 07, 2008
Awards
Finance minister of the year 2007: Mladjan Dinkic
September 23, 2007
Awards
Finance Minister of the year 2006: Dr Sri Mulyani Indrawati
Chris Leahy
,
September 16, 2006
Awards
Finance minister of the year 2005: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria
Felix Salmon
,
August 31, 2005
Awards
Finance minister of the year 2004: Miklos has no time for bullies
Julian Evans
,
August 31, 2004
Awards
Finance minister of the year 2003: Taking stock of a volatile situation
Nigel Dudley
,
August 31, 2003
Awards
Finance minister of the year 2002: Veltchev takes his debt skills back home
August 31, 2002
Awards
Finance minister of the year 2001: Shaukat Aziz, Pakistan
August 31, 2001
Awards
Finance Minister of the Year 2000: Brigita Schmögnerovà
August 31, 2000
Awards
Finance minister of the year 1999: José Angel Gurría – Staying tough in a crisis
August 31, 1999
Awards
Finance Minister of the Year 1998: Leszek Balcerowicz
August 31, 1998
Awards
Finance Minister of the Year 1997: Chubais forces the pace
August 31, 1997
Awards
FINANCE MINISTER OF THE YEAR 1996 - Rubin: quietly getting things done
August 31, 1996
