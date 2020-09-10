The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Surveys

Real Estate Survey 2020: Regional Results North America

September 10, 2020
Share


Euromoney-RealEstate2020-logo
 © 2020 Euromoney
Results Index


















North America
Advisers and Consultants: Overall
2020 2019 Company
1 1 Cushman & Wakefield
2 Colliers International
2 2 CBRE
4 25 JLL
5 5 Savills
Advisers and Consultants: Agency - Letting/sales
2020 2019 Company
1 19 Cushman & Wakefield
2 2 CBRE
3 4 JLL
4= 11 Marcus & Millichap
4= 4 Savills
Advisers and Consultants: Property Valuation
2020 2019 Company
1 Cushman & Wakefield
2




















Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree