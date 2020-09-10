Real Estate Survey 2020: Results by country P-V
|Peru
|Advisers and Consultants: Overall
|2020
|2019
|Company
|1
|1
|Cushman & Wakefield
|2
|3
|Binswanger
|3
|2
|Colliers International
|4
|4
|CBRE
|5
|5
|JLL
